Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Stake Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,669 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.35% of Trinseo worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,486,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 3,823.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after buying an additional 281,603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 73.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,578,000 after buying an additional 208,345 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 1,895.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after buying an additional 138,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,449,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,745,000 after buying an additional 131,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinseo news, Director Stephen M. Zide purchased 10,208 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $511,624.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,129.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry J. Niziolek purchased 4,500 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.48 per share, for a total transaction of $218,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,693.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 34,708 shares of company stock worth $1,753,185 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Shares of TSE opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

