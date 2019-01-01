Triton International Ltd (TRTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Triton International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.84. Triton International has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $42.41.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $350.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 37.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Triton International will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 74.82%.

In other news, Director Global Ltd Bharti bought 337,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $11,720,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

