Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Trupanion posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $103,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,273,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,881,656.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,265 shares of company stock valued at $8,731,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,188,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,455,000 after acquiring an additional 42,652 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 824,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after acquiring an additional 42,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,188,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,455,000 after acquiring an additional 42,652 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 519,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 114,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.46. 262,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,623. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $840.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.