Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline comprises about 3.7% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,545,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $939,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,636 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,218,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $905,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,995 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,057,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,538,000 after purchasing an additional 292,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,466,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,742,000 after purchasing an additional 867,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,151,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,847,000 after purchasing an additional 113,603 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.04. 3,860,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $27.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

