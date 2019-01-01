Trustmark (TRMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRMK. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of TRMK stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $28.43. 349,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $36.32.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trustmark news, Director Leroy G. Walker, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $61,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $392,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,289 shares of company stock valued at $163,671. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,838 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,802,000 after purchasing an additional 502,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

