ugChain (UGC) Price Tops $0.0025

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, ugChain has traded up 5% against the dollar. One ugChain token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ugChain has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $119,370.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ugChain is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ugChain’s official website is www.ugchain.com. The official message board for ugChain is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial. ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ugChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ugChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ugChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

