Uniqure NV (QURE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.13.

QURE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright set a $48.00 price objective on Uniqure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Uniqure in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Uniqure from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.82. 473,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,690. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Uniqure has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.03. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 58.49% and a negative net margin of 725.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 5,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $151,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

