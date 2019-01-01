United Services Automobile Association Invests $195,000 in Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) Stock

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Codexis by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Codexis by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,579,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,389,000 after purchasing an additional 176,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Codexis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDXS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Codexis from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price objective on Codexis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Codexis from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $23.05.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 9,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $142,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,020.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Nicols sold 43,812 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $954,225.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,112,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,234,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

