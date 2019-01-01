Universal Display (OLED) vs. Video Display (VIDE) Head to Head Survey

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) and Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Display and Video Display’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Display $335.63 million 13.13 $103.88 million $2.43 38.51 Video Display $11.94 million 0.54 -$2.93 million N/A N/A

Universal Display has higher revenue and earnings than Video Display.

Dividends

Universal Display pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Video Display does not pay a dividend. Universal Display pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Display and Video Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Display 24.70% 12.77% 10.20% Video Display -19.65% -48.89% -28.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Universal Display shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Universal Display shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.8% of Video Display shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Universal Display has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video Display has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Universal Display and Video Display, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Display 0 1 9 0 2.90 Video Display 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Display presently has a consensus target price of $154.78, indicating a potential upside of 65.41%. Given Universal Display’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Universal Display is more favorable than Video Display.

Summary

Universal Display beats Video Display on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; OVPD, an organic vapor phase deposition process for manufacturing a small molecule OLED; and TOLED, which are transparent OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs that have transparent cathodes. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including government contract work and support provided to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Universal Display Corporation has strategic relationships with Samsung Display Co., Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.; AU Optronics Corporation; EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited; Shenzhen Royole Display Technologies Co. Ltd.; Japan Display Inc.; Sharp Corporation; Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.; Sumitomo Chemical Company, Ltd.; OLEDWorks GmbH; and Kaneka Corporation. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Video Display Company Profile

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems, and components for government, military, aerospace, medical, industrial, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, and Broadcast and Control Center Products. It offers a range of digital projector display units for use in training and simulation, military, medical, and industrial applications. The company also provides advanced TEMPEST technology security products; keyboard products; and various contract services, including the design and testing solutions for defense and niche commercial uses. In addition, it manufactures and distributes cathode ray tubes (CRTs) using new and recycled CRT glass bulbs primarily in the replacement market for use in data display screens, such as computer terminal monitors, medical monitoring equipment, and various other data display applications, as well as in television sets; distributes new CRTs and other electronic tubes purchased from original equipment manufacturers; and offers high-end visual display products for use in video walls and command and control centers. The company markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and their service organizations. Video Display Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

