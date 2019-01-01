Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ULH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Universal Logistics to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

NASDAQ ULH traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 72,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,922. The firm has a market cap of $516.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $37.67.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $374.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 356,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 58,096.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 133,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 133,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 164,361 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 97,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 70,088 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

