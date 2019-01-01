Uro (URO) Market Cap Tops $49,565.00

Uro (CURRENCY:URO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Uro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uro has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. Uro has a total market cap of $49,565.00 and $0.00 worth of Uro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uro alerts:

Aston (ATX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00018551 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000063 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Uro

URO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Uro’s total supply is 1,207,310 coins. Uro’s official website is uro.io. Uro’s official Twitter account is @UroFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uro Coin Trading

Uro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.