Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 54,277,359 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 46,230,585 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,485,449 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

XLU stock opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $57.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

