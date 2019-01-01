ValuEngine Lowers Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VBLT. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.94.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -1.28.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 71.83%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Vascular Biogenics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

