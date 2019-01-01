Vanguard Group Inc Acquires 54,033 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,420,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 14.30% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $350,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:WRE opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 2.05%. Analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vanguard Group Inc Acquires 54,033 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/vanguard-group-inc-acquires-54033-shares-of-washington-real-estate-investment-trust-wre.html.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.