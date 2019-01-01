Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,347,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.20% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $833,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,256,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,066,000 after acquiring an additional 866,355 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,039,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,656,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,237,000 after acquiring an additional 624,033 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,860,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,144,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,505,000 after acquiring an additional 567,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Thomas Seaton bought 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $250,266.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 301,400 shares in the company, valued at $14,623,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. MKM Partners set a $56.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group set a $69.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America set a $67.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.65. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Fluor Corp. is a holding company engages in engineering and technology. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Government and Diversified Services. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining Segment focuses on opportunities in the upstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, metals and mining markets.

