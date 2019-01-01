Vanguard Group Inc Boosts Stake in Acxiom Co. (ACXM)

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,948,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc’s holdings in Acxiom were worth $343,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acxiom by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,648,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,023,000 after buying an additional 293,817 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Acxiom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Acxiom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Acxiom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Acxiom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,176,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,940,000 after purchasing an additional 254,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Acxiom alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Acxiom from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acxiom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Acxiom stock opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. Acxiom Co. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $51.51.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/vanguard-group-inc-boosts-stake-in-acxiom-co-acxm.html.

About Acxiom

Acxiom Corporation operates a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Acxiom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acxiom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.