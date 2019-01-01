Vanguard Group Inc Purchases 257,488 Shares of Domtar Corp (UFS)

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,430,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 257,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 10.22% of Domtar worth $335,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Domtar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domtar by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domtar by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Domtar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domtar by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Domtar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. Domtar Corp has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.32. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Domtar’s payout ratio is 66.92%.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

