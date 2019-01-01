Vanguard Group Inc Purchases 97,483 Shares of Avista Corp (AVA)

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,006,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 10.67% of Avista worth $354,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 91.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Avista by 4,958.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Separately, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

Avista stock opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. Avista Corp has a one year low of $41.92 and a one year high of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Avista had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.41%.

WARNING: “Vanguard Group Inc Purchases 97,483 Shares of Avista Corp (AVA)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/vanguard-group-inc-purchases-97483-shares-of-avista-corp-ava.html.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.