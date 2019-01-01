Vectrus Inc (VEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) will report sales of $320.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $320.00 million and the highest is $320.35 million. Vectrus posted sales of $295.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.47 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEC shares. TheStreet cut Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of VEC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. 67,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,991. The stock has a market cap of $243.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $41.48.

In other news, Director Louis J. Giuliano bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,342 shares in the company, valued at $989,931.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Waechter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,975 shares of company stock worth $290,393 and have sold 4,125 shares worth $101,448. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vectrus during the second quarter worth approximately $563,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Vectrus by 21.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vectrus by 17.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Vectrus by 46.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

