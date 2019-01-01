Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,720 Unisys Co. (UIS)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Unisys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 956,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Unisys by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000.

Get Unisys alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $13.00 target price on shares of Unisys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of UIS opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $580.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $688.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Unisys Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/verition-fund-management-llc-buys-shares-of-14720-unisys-co-uis.html.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.