Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cubic Co. (CUB)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth about $855,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 530.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 27,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 211.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cubic stock opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. Cubic Co. has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.27). Cubic had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $379.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CUB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Drexel Hamilton set a $85.00 target price on Cubic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

