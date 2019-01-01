Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 28,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research set a $45.00 price target on Heidrick & Struggles International and gave the company a “buy hsii” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of HSII opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $192.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.81 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

