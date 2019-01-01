Verizon Communications (VZ) and CHORUS LTD/S (CHRYY) Financial Comparison

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Verizon Communications and CHORUS LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications 24.71% 35.50% 6.98% CHORUS LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHORUS LTD/S has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Verizon Communications and CHORUS LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications 0 9 12 0 2.57 CHORUS LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verizon Communications presently has a consensus target price of $55.76, suggesting a potential downside of 0.82%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than CHORUS LTD/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verizon Communications and CHORUS LTD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications $126.03 billion 1.84 $30.10 billion $3.74 15.03 CHORUS LTD/S $707.55 million 1.82 $60.74 million N/A N/A

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than CHORUS LTD/S.

Dividends

Verizon Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. CHORUS LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Verizon Communications pays out 64.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Verizon Communications has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats CHORUS LTD/S on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services. This segment also provides wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, wearables, and tablets and other Internet access devices. As of December 31, 2017, it had 116.3 million retail connections. Its Wireline segment offers traditional circuit-based network products and services; networking solutions, comprising private Internet protocol (IP), Ethernet, and software-defined wide area network, as well as cyber security services; local exchange, regional, long distance, and toll-free calling services; voice messaging and conferencing services; and workforce productivity and customer contact center solutions, as well as residential fixed connectivity solutions, including Internet, TV, and voice services under the Fios brand name. This segment also provides premises equipment, as well as installation, maintenance, and site services; data, voice, local dial tone, and broadband services primarily to local, long distance, and wireless carriers; voice and networking products, Fios services, IP networking, voice solutions, security, and managed information technology services for small and medium businesses, state and local governments, and educational institutions; and security and managed network services. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CHORUS LTD/S Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

