Vermillion, Inc. (VRML) Short Interest Update

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 455,365 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the November 30th total of 686,120 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,744 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ VRML opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.28. Vermillion has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. Vermillion had a negative net margin of 392.83% and a negative return on equity of 174.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRML. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vermillion during the second quarter worth $296,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Vermillion by 16.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,452,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 209,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vermillion by 16.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,452,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 209,600 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermillion Company Profile

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

