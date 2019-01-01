Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Receives $202.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.90.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $150,894.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $377,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,581,181 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,816 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.71. 1,367,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,745. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $144.07 and a 12-month high of $194.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 22.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

