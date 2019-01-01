Vestor Capital LLC Has $54,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,476 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.28. 2,657,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $274.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.27. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 58.80%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.08, for a total value of $5,784,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis C. Eggebrecht sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.81, for a total value of $521,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,226,620. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Broadcom to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Miller Tabak raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.62.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

