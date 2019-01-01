Vicor (VICR) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

VICR stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.07. Vicor has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 9.57%.

In related news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry Kelleher sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $29,298.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,477 shares of company stock worth $590,303 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth $821,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Vicor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vicor by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 18,842 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vicor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through three segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters, open-frame intermediate bus converters, and complementary components; high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters; configurable products; and custom power systems.

