Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.34 Million

Analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) will post sales of $105.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.70 million and the highest is $105.97 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $105.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $423.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $422.10 million to $425.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $676.16 million, with estimates ranging from $666.08 million to $683.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.36 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 27.34%.

VCTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.22. 213,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $630.02 million and a PE ratio of 8.18. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 5,300 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $63,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 5,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 15.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

