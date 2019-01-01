Virtusa Co. (VRTU) CEO Kris A. Canekeratne Sells 10,520 Shares

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 10,520 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $438,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,498,404.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Virtusa Co. has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $58.60.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.37 million. Virtusa had a positive return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research set a $64.00 target price on Virtusa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,173,000 after buying an additional 64,070 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,868,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,060,000 after buying an additional 310,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,343,000 after buying an additional 55,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,352,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,343,000 after buying an additional 55,460 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 8.7% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after buying an additional 83,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

