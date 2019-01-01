Vocera Communications (VCRA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VCRA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.35. 226,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,565. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.17 and a beta of 0.17. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 4,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $135,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,756.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $70,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,337.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,429 shares of company stock worth $2,863,976 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

