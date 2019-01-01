Wageworks Inc (WAGE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised Wageworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.48 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on Wageworks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Wageworks to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAGE. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wageworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wageworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wageworks by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Wageworks by 5,857.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wageworks by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period.

Shares of WAGE stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $27.16. 434,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.22. Wageworks has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $63.45.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

