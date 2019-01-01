Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $454,000 Stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/HIGH DIV YIELD ETF (VYM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/HIGH DIV YIELD ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/HIGH DIV YIELD ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VANGUARD WHITEH/HIGH DIV YIELD ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in VANGUARD WHITEH/HIGH DIV YIELD ETF in the third quarter worth $288,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in VANGUARD WHITEH/HIGH DIV YIELD ETF in the third quarter worth $364,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in VANGUARD WHITEH/HIGH DIV YIELD ETF by 198.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in VANGUARD WHITEH/HIGH DIV YIELD ETF by 112.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,517. VANGUARD WHITEH/HIGH DIV YIELD ETF has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $90.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a $0.7388 dividend. This is a positive change from VANGUARD WHITEH/HIGH DIV YIELD ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

