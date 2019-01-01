Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,630 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 16,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,061 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 53,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $272.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.32. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Independent Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $394,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,281,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $125,246,045.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,060,188.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,818,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,286,815. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

