Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holdings Raised by LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.5% of LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2,576.6% in the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 110,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period. BP PLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.4% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 187,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,616,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 53.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 160,051 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $3,444,364.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,190.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $72,914.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,408.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,237 shares of company stock worth $10,299,231. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Argus increased their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.82.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $97.68 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The stock has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/walt-disney-co-dis-holdings-raised-by-llbh-private-wealth-management-llc.html.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.