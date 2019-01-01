Washington Federal (WAFD) Receives Hold Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Washington Federal have underperformed the industry over the past year. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company is well positioned to benefit from growth in loans, a rising rate scenario and improving credit quality. Moreover, its enhanced capital deployment activities reflect a strong balance sheet position. However, mounting expense levels mainly due to higher compensation costs and information technology expenses are a major near-term concern and might hurt bottom-line growth. Further, the company's exposure to risky loan portfolios might hamper financials, going forward.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Federal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Federal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Washington Federal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Washington Federal presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

