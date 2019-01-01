Waters (WAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has $203.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Waters’ top-line growth continues to be driven by strong momentum in the Governmental & Academic market. Further, the company’s position in China and the Americas continues to improve, which is acting as a tailwind. Moreover, the growth in the U.S. pharma market is a big positive. Waters remains optimistic about its strengthening growth initiatives which are likely to help it in gaining investors’ confidence in the near term as well as long haul. Notably, shares of Waters have outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, the sluggish performance of TA instruments remains an overhang. Further, weak European pharma market is a concern for the company’s business growth. Also, unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuations are headwinds.”

Several other research firms have also commented on WAT. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waters from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $200.83 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Waters from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Leerink Swann lowered Waters from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Waters from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.19.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $188.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Waters has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Waters had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $578.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $1,597,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,959.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $214,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,510 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth about $201,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

