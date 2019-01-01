Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 11,293 Shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (JTD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.07% of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

JTD opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

