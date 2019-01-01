Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 49,585 Shares of Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (PNK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PNK) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,585 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of Pinnacle Entertainment worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNK. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Entertainment by 200.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Entertainment by 20.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Entertainment by 1.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,589,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Pinnacle Entertainment stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

Pinnacle Entertainment Profile

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest, South, and West segments. As of February 28, 2018, the company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

