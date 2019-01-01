Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.23.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WES. Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Gas Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on Western Gas Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Western Gas Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Western Gas Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

NYSE WES traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $42.23. 977,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Western Gas Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $507.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.96 million. Western Gas Partners had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Gas Partners will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Gas Partners by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 315,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after buying an additional 208,459 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Western Gas Partners by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Western Gas Partners by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 110,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Gas Partners by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Gas Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Gas Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

