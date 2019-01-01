Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Shares of WHLR stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

