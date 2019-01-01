Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Position Increased by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 36.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,650,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,902 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,187,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,772,000 after buying an additional 288,480 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,922,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,515,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,540,000 after buying an additional 186,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.87. The company had a trading volume of 816,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $99.40 and a 52-week high of $187.47.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 23.93% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Whirlpool from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

