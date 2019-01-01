Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 657.4% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 47.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $175,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,579.89, for a total transaction of $285,960.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total transaction of $687,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,842 shares of company stock valued at $38,549,801 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,091.74.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,501.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.96, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,170.51 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

