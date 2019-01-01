Workday Inc (WDAY) Receives $155.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Workday from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Workday from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $152.95 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Workday from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $633,732.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total value of $608,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,445.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,040,346 shares of company stock valued at $157,768,601. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,604,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,840,044,000 after acquiring an additional 98,167 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,604,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,840,044,000 after acquiring an additional 98,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 547,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.68. 1,379,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,887. Workday has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of -125.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.76. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

