World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRLD. BidaskClub cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of World Acceptance from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $102.26 on Tuesday. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $80.35 and a 52-week high of $125.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 17.26 and a quick ratio of 17.26.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. World Acceptance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $127.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.