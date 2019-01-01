Worldcore (WRC) Market Cap Reaches $306,433.00

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Worldcore has traded 38.7% lower against the US dollar. One Worldcore token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and CoinExchange. Worldcore has a total market cap of $306,433.00 and approximately $5,440.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.02422041 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00158599 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00201224 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027215 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027052 BTC.

About Worldcore

Worldcore was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Worldcore’s official website is worldcore.com.

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OKEx, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

