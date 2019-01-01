WSFS Financial (WSFS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSFS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

WSFS Financial stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.91. 125,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,737. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 12,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $618,432.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,989.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $1,228,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,914,808.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 24.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,318,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,158,000 after purchasing an additional 255,296 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,153,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,368,000 after purchasing an additional 210,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,141,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 165,476 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,694,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,757,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

