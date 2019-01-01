X8X Token (X8X) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,104.00

X8X Token (CURRENCY:X8X) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, X8X Token has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One X8X Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. X8X Token has a market cap of $1.11 million and $1,104.00 worth of X8X Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About X8X Token

X8X Token’s genesis date was December 6th, 2017. X8X Token’s total supply is 68,240,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,507,341 tokens. X8X Token’s official Twitter account is @x8currency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X8X Token is x8currency.com. The Reddit community for X8X Token is /r/X8_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X8X Token’s official message board is medium.com/x8currency.

X8X Token Token Trading

X8X Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X8X Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X8X Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X8X Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

