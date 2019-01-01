XEL One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,027.00 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, XEL has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One XEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. XEL has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $8,027.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XEL Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The official website for XEL is xel.org. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

