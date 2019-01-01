Xylem Inc (XYL) Stake Lowered by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Xylem worth $23,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 96,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 14.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Xylem by 60.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem stock opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.75%. Xylem’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Xylem Inc (XYL) Stake Lowered by Teachers Advisors LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/xylem-inc-xyl-stake-lowered-by-teachers-advisors-llc.html.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.