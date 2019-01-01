Yext Inc (YEXT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,222,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,164 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.30% of Yext worth $123,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $69,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 702,067 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,512 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YEXT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on Yext in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Yext in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of YEXT opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Yext Inc has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 104.78%. The firm had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

